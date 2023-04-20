Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.19). Approximately 2,593,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,188,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.19).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Strix Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.63. The stock has a market cap of £211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25 and a beta of 0.42.
Strix Group Increases Dividend
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
Featured Stories
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.