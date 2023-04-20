Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.19). Approximately 2,593,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,188,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.63. The stock has a market cap of £211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

