Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.00. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 17,815 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

