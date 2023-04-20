Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.02

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $139,872.91 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,763.56 or 1.00038965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00044216 USD and is up 21.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

