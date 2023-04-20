Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare accounts for 3.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $111.65. 47,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

