Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,343 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,928. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

