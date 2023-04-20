Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 39,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,288. The company has a market cap of $683.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.