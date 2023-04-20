Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

