Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. 612,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,381. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

