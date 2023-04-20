Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

