Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

