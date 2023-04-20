Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Sunrun Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

