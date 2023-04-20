Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Surge Components Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.