Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Surmodics has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$2.09–$1.69 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surmodics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SRDX opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Surmodics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Stories

