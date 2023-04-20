Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 3.3%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 57 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Sydbank A/S Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Sydbank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

