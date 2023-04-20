Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $29.89. 235,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 465,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

