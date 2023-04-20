Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 5,615,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,242. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.