Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

