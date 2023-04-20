Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.75. 2,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.