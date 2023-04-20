Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.
NYSE TSM opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $452.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $101.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
