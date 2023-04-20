TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TAL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of -0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
