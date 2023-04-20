TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of -0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

