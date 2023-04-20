TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of -0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

