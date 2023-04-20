Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5460614 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

