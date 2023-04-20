TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.91.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 70,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.