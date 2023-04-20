Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $349.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

