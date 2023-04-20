Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at TD Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

