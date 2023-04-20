Tezos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.96 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $985.12 million and $24.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,148,342 coins and its circulating supply is 934,889,822 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

