The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79). Approximately 31,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.25 ($0.77).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

