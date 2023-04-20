The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 11.9% in March

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.