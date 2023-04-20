The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 11.9% in March

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group
In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Price Performance
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.