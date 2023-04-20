The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $26.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 8.2 %

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

