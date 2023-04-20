The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.