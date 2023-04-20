The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.89 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.