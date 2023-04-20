The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $1.75

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.10. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,000. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 165.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 145.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $58,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

