The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

IPG stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

