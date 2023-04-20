The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 49895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

