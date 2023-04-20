The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares valued at $32,208,578. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 951,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

LSXMA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 648,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,958. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

