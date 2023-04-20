The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE SO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

