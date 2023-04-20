The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.96. 1,173,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,153. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

