The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.57 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

