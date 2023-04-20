Threshold (T) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $329.67 million and $27.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018749 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,153.30 or 1.00084478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03419978 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $36,854,359.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

