Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,148.23

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,148.23 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00755687 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $293.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.