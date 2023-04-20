Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

