Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $16.84 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $18,174,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

