Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,037,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

