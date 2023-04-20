Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,300 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

