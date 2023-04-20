Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

