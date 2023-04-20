Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $157.99 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

