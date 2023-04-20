Toews Corp ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.85. 131,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

