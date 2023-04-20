Toews Corp ADV Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.10. 466,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,242. The company has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $154.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

