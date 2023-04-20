Toews Corp ADV Has $795,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toews Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.04. 584,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,253. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $453.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

