Toews Corp ADV Sells 10,300 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,560,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 219,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

