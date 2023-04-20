Toews Corp ADV Sells 3,300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 466,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

